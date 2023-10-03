Uncut Podcast: Day says he’s ‘proud’ to be 2-0 vs. ND; discusses prep for Maryland

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Tuesday, Oct. 3 press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the collected media. The two discussed how their respective sides of the ball used the off week to prepare for the No. 26 Maryland Terrapins.

They also dove deeper into lessons learned at Notre Dame. The head coach confirmed that Marvin Harrison Jr. was completely ready to go following his ankle injury against the Irish, and got in a thinly veiled shot at Lou Holtz to boot.

Watch the full press conference on the Ohio State Athletic Department’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/627910812850933

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt