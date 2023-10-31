Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Madison Greene

For the last two seasons, the point guard position for Ohio State women’s basketball has seen multiple hands. The vital offensive position’s gone to five different Buckeyes. Of that collection of guards, the name most wanted in the position is Madison Greene.

Will the position find more stability in the 23-24 season?

Name: Madison Greene

Position: Guard

Class: Redshirt Senior

High School: Pickerington Central High School (Pickerington, Ohio)

2022-23 Stats: 10.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, .450 FG%, .565 3FG%, .816 FT%

Last Season

Over the past two seasons, Greene has played 337 total minutes — a far cry from the 1,300 the Central Ohio native logged in her first two seasons of a promising NCAA career. Before the start of the 21-22 season, a knee injury sustained in practice forced Greene to miss her entire junior year.

In response, Greene’s start to the 22-23 campaign was slow. Head coach Kevin McGuff was careful with Greene, bringing her in off the bench for the Buckeyes after having faith to start her as the starting point guard from her freshman season.

Across the first four games of the year, Greene came in off the bench. The guard still averaged 25 minutes, showing the Buckeyes’ goal of getting her into the game as an impact player. Even from the bench, Greene did just that.

After not playing since the end of the 20-21 season, Greene was part of the Buckeyes’ comeback victory over the Tennessee Volunteers to start the year. In 22 minutes, Greene had four assists and three steals on top of seven points.

Greene averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals in her first four games before an injury to fellow Ohioan Jacy Sheldon required the guard back into the starting lineup. Outside of a highlight win over the Louisville Cardinals where Sheldon played through what eventually came out as a foot injury, Greene became the starting point guard for the first time in almost two years.

As the starting point guard, Greene’s ability to facilitate on offense and defend was clear. Greene had 4.8 assists and grabbed at least one steal in every game she played, averaging three per game.

The guard led Ohio State to two early Big Ten wins and a lot of minutes against less difficult non-conference opponents. Then, in late December, Greene suffered another tough injury, this time in a game against the USF Bulls at the San Diego Invitational.

Watching on in tears, Greene’s Ohio State teammates witnessed the guard go to the ground in the fourth quarter. Another knee injury for Greene, taking the guard out for the remainder of the season.

What to Expect

Greene brings versatility to the Buckeyes attack, and is the best passer on the court. The guard finds open teammates, plays full and half court defense and will also take a three-point shot when it makes sense in the moment.

Greene’s return gives McGuff more options. With Greene, Ohio State can play a smaller set to cause issues for teams on the defensive side of the ball. The Buckeyes used Greene, Sheldon, former shooting guard Taylor Mikesell and redshirt senior Rikki Harris to push back from a double-digit deficit in Louisville.

Expect the same high quality work Greene’s given throughout her three years playing on the court, when healthy. Plus, a quiet demeanor in her leadership of the team off the court.

Prediction

The word to use for Greene is patient. In preseason media availability, McGuff said to not expect Greene until later this year, near late November. Even then, it makes sense to bring Greene back into games slowly.

As long as Sheldon and fellow guards Rikki Harris and transfer Celeste Taylor are healthy, Greene doesn’t have to rush back into a lot of minutes. Even if necessity comes into play and Greene is back on the court, it’s the smart move to not increase her minutes too quickly.

With freshman guard Diana Collins and sophomores Kaia Henderson and Kennedy Cambridge, there are other people who can pick up time on the court. However, Greene is the best option.

Highlights

As much as Greene is known as a facilitator, the guard also has the capacity to lead offensively. Here are highlights from a healthy Greene taking control against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Madison Greene scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lead @OhioStateWBB to an 82-69 win over Penn State.



Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/7fWMOcFKaP — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 5, 2021

