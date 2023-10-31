Silver Bullets Podcast: Wisconsin rewind and Rutgers preview

The Buckeyes went to Wisconsin after their big win over Penn State, and against the Badgers they played almost an exact replica of the game they’d played the week before. It was a frustrating night watching the offense stall, and quarterback Kyle McCord struggled once again in the first half.

However, the defense played lights out yet again with the exception of one drive and part of another (before eventually putting the clamps on for a key goal-line stand), and once Wisconsin erased a 10-0 deficit and tied the game, it was all Ohio State from there.

We break down the win over the Badgers, with the key plays, mistakes, and players involved, look back on our score predictions, and see how well we predicted the key players when we checked on our picks to click (we whiffed big time on the latter).

After our game rewind, we take our usual look around the rest of the Big Ten to see how other teams fared. Suddenly Nebraska looks competent after three-straight wins, while Maryland’s wheels have come off a bit in recent weeks. The Cornhuskers might be the only team interested in winning the B1G West, but things change quickly over there.

We didn’t dive too deeply, but we did discuss the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and noted that the university has allegedly rescinded its contract extension offer to Jim Harbaugh.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday’s visit to Piscataway. Rutgers is already bowl eligible and will present the third consecutive tough, physical defense the Buckeyes have faced in succession. The Scarlet Knights have been playing hard for Greg Schiano and Ohio State can’t afford to take anyone lightly while the offense is sputtering. We made our score predictions and our selections for our picks to click both offensively and defensively for the Buckeyes.

We'll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season (and then monthly).

