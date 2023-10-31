Ohio State makes the cut for 2025 five-star OT four-star TE

Ohio State is now 8-0 following a difficult road game against Wisconsin. Camp Randall Stadium has not been kind to Ohio State in years past, but the Buckeyes escaped with a 24-10 victory. The team will now prepare to travel to Rutgers, who is having one of its best seasons in recent memory.

Because of this, the majority of the headlines surrounding the Ohio State football team will focus on this current group of Buckeyes. However, Ryan Day and the rest of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff know how crucial recruiting is and will not take a break from trying to get the nation’s top recruits to play for Ohio State.

Ohio State makes cut for five-star OT

Ohio State has made it clear the team is prioritizing the offensive tackle position in the 2025 recruiting class. The program has dished out more than a dozen offers at the position, but has yet to secure a commitment.

However, Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye and Ryan Day did recently receive some positive news regarding one of their top targets at the position. Five-star OT Solomon Thomas (Jacksonville, FL / Raines) released his top 10 schools last weekend and the Buckeyes were one of the teams included.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 OT Solomon Thomas is down to Schools!



The 6’4 313 OT from Jacksonville, FL is ranked as a Top 32 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 OT)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3NqYaQAG27 pic.twitter.com/RilBwaiVCX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 27, 2023

Ohio State has stiff competition for Thomas, as he also included Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Miami, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M and Texas in his top schools. There are no Crystal Ball predictions yet for Thomas, but the current thought is that home-state schools Florida and Florida State have the upper-hand, however schools like Georgia and Ohio State are not out of it.

If Ohio State is to secure a commitment from Thomas, it will need to get him on campus sooner rather than later, and a recruiting visit it not yet scheduled. Some believe Thomas will want to commit earlier in his recruitment than most in his class. If this holds true, it will be tough for the Buckeyes to steal him.

Thomas is the No. 4 OT in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and he is the No. 21 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top schools

Another position Ohio State has made a priority in next year’s recruiting class is tight end. The Buckeyes have offered seven recruits so far at the position, and are beginning to identify those at the spot they feel best will fit their program.

Ohio State learned this past weekend it moved one step closer in securing one of its top targets at the position when four-star Eli Owens (Alcoa, TN / Alcoa) released his top schools and the Buckeyes were included.

Alongside Ohio State, Ownes also included South Florida, Alabma, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Owens recently visited with Ohio State when the Buckeyes played host to Maryland. All reports indicate the visit went as well as possible. The visit was not his first to Ohio State as he also attended a summer camp with the Buckeyes in June. Owens has also visited with Tennessee and reportedly has an upcoming visit to Michigan planned. Both Michigan and Tennessee appear to be the Buckeyes biggest competition for the blue-chip tight end.

Owens is the No. 17 TE and is the No. 324 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 11 recruit from Tennessee.