Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Are the Terps for real? Plus, a look at the current state of the Big Ten

Josh and Chuck re-visit their B1G “Contenders, Pretenders, and Bottom Feeders” roughly one month into the season, before looking ahead to Ohio State’s game against a surprising Maryland team.

By Josh Dooley
Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck circle back to their preseason list(s) of Big Ten ‘Contenders, Pretenders, and Bottom Feeders’. Which teams have surprised, in either a positive or negative manner? And as a whole, how should the conference be looked at and/or evaluated roughly one month into the 2023 season?

After a brief look at the current state of B1G affairs, the hosts turn their attention specifically toward Ohio State. The Buckeyes are fresh off a bye week and preparing to take on an undefeated Maryland team. Which has the Hangout Boys genuinely curious: Are these surprising Terps for real? Or have they been feasting on inferior opponents?

The hosts tend to believe the former... Or the latter. Or maybe they will just disagree and argue. Either way, you’ll have to listen to find out.

