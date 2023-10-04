Who was Ohio State’s MVP during the first month of the season?

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

After a week off, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron this weekend to take on the No. 26 Maryland Terrapins at 12 noon ET at Ohio Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on Fox. So, in this week’s Ohio State fan survey, we are keeping one eye on what has passed and one eye on what’s to come.

At the bottom of this article, we have two questions, one about what we saw during the first month of the college football season and one about what you think we will see during Saturday’s game at The Horseshoe. Make sure to share your thoughts in the survey, but if there's anything else on your mind, or we didn’t pick the answer that you would like to go with, feel free to hit the comments at the very bottom.

Question 1: Who was Ohio State’s MVP from the first month of the season?

The default answer for this type of question is always going to be the quarterback, and I do think that Kyle McCord has proven himself to have what it takes to be an incredible leader, but, for me, I don’t think that he’s at MVP status just yet. He might be by the end of the season, but he’s not there yet, in my opinion.

So, where do you go from here? Personally, I would go to the other side of the ball. And while Tyleik Williams, Tommy Eichenberg, and Lathan Ransom are all having really good seasons leading their respective units, to me the answer is clearly Denzel Burke.

After everything he went through last year — between injuries, poor play, critical backlash — to do the work to get healthy, to continue to work on his craft, and to focus on the future is really impressive. All of that effort has proven to be invaluable for the Buckeyes and helped to turn their defense into one of the stoutest units in all of college football. Obviously, they will be tested far more as the season progresses — including this weekend against Maryland — but for now, I don’t know how you can’t just be ecstatic about the progress of the defense, and especially the cornerbacks.

Question 2: What will the score be for Saturday’s game against Maryland?

DraftKings SportsBook has Ohio State as a 19.5-point favorite.

SP+ has Ohio State favored by 16.1 points.

The last time these two teams played, Ohio State won by 13.

The last time these two teams played in Columbus, Ohio State won by 49.

I will make my official prediction on our Saturday “Tailgate” podcast, but there’s a pretty good chance that I’m going to pick the Buckeyes to win.

Share your thoughts here:

