Updated Heisman Trophy odds, plus bonus Biletnikoff and Doak Walker favorites

Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy odds (Current // Preseason)

Marvin Harrison Jr. ( +8000 // +2000)

+8000 // +2000) Kyle McCord (+3000 // +2200)

(+3000 // +2200) TreVeyon Henderson (+6000 // +4000)

(+6000 // +4000) Emeka Egbuka (+12000 // +10000)

By virtue of both a lack of explosive offense to begin the year and other guys across the country putting up some big numbers, all of Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy candidates have seen their odds drop. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the Buckeyes’ betting favorite for the award in the preseason, but that honor now belongs to Kyle McCord, who has cracked the top-10 nationally despite seeing his odds fall to +3000. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka are bigger longshots than they were before the season even though they’ve both been great for Ohio State through four games.

Overall Heisman Trophy Top 10: (All are QBs)

Caleb Williams - USC (+180)

- USC (+180) Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (+380)

- Washington (+380) Quinn Ewers - Texas (+900)

- Texas (+900) Bo Nix - Oregon (+900)

- Oregon (+900) Jordan Travis - Florida State (+1500)

- Florida State (+1500) Dillion Gabriel - Oklahoma (+2000)

- Oklahoma (+2000) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+2500)

- LSU (+2500) Kyle McCord - Ohio State (+3000)

- Ohio State (+3000) J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (+3000)

- Michigan (+3000) Sam Hartman - Notre Dame (+3000)

Caleb Williams remains the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but several players have seen big boosts from their preseason odds. Chief among them is Michael Penix Jr., who having thrown for 2000 yards and 16 TDs through five games is now second on the list at +380 after being +1600 preseason. Quinn Ewers and Bo Nix round out the group of guys with better than +1000 odds, with Ewers having been +1300 in the preseason and Nix at +1600. Dillon Gabriel joins the top-10 at +2000, Jayden Daniels saw his stock fall from +1100 preseason to +2500 now, and McCord, J.J. McCarthy and Sam Hartman round out the contenders heading into Week 6.

Biletnikoff Award (Top WR)

Rome Odunze - Washington (+350)

- Washington (+350) Marvin Harrison Jr . - Ohio State (+650)

. - Ohio State (+650) Luther Burden III - Missouri (+800)

- Missouri (+800) Malik Nabers - LSU (+800)

- LSU (+800) Troy Franklin - Oregon (+1000)

No real surprises among the favorites to take home this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top wide receivers. Coming off an over 1,100-yard season in 2022, Rome Odunze is the top dog in an electric Washington offense, having already hauled in 32 catches for 608 yards and four TDs. Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t quite have the stats to match thus far, but we know that at the top of his game he’s still the most talented receiver in the country. Burden has been fantastic for Mizzou, already being just two catches shy of his entire freshman campaign through five games this season and leading FBS in receiving yards with 644, while Nabers has been the best part of a disappointing LSU team.

Doak Walker Award (Top RB)

Audric Estime - Notre Dame (+450)

- Notre Dame (+450) Blake Corum - Michigan (+700)

- Michigan (+700) Will Shipley - Clemson (+900)

- Clemson (+900) Jonathon Brooks - Texas (+1000)

- Texas (+1000) TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State (+1000)

Audric Estime is the current favorite to take home the Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation’s top running back. Estime has been the star of Notre Dame’s offense alongside Sam Hartman, leading all of FBS with 672 yards rushing — although with the added bonus of playing an extra game in Week 0. Blake Corum isn’t quite at peak performance just yet, but even still already has an FBS-high nine rushing TDs. Will Shipley has been one of the lone bright spots of a largely underwhelming Clemson offense, while Jonathon Brooks has helped pave the way for Texas to join the CFP conversation. It’s nice to see Tre Henderson make the top-five, as the finally healthy OSU back is averaging 6.7 yards per carry with five scores through five games.

Ohio State is the only schools to have both a wide receiver and a running back in the top-five for their respective position awards — not to mention also having its starting quarterback in the top-10 in Heisman Trophy odds.

Bear Bryant Award (Top Head Coach)

Steve Sarkisian - Texas (+600)

- Texas (+600) Mike Norvell - Florida State (+700)

- Florida State (+700) Kalen DeBoer - Washington (+800)

- Washington (+800) Deion Sanders - Colorado (+1000)

- Colorado (+1000) Ryan Day - Ohio State (+1200)

- Ohio State (+1200) James Franklin - Penn State (+1200)

Thought I’d include this at the end just for fun, but Steve Sarkisian tops the list of favorites to take home the Bear Bryant Award, given to college football’s top head coach. I’m surprised Kalen DeBoer isn’t at the top of the list given what he’s done at Washington, but he will have plenty of opportunities to move up with five ranked teams remaining on the schedule. Of course Coach Prime makes the list having already having already tripled Colorado’s win total from a year ago, while Ryan Day and James Franklin round out the list.

