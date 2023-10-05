Ohio State offers in-state 2025 linebacker, gets set for big recruiting weekend

Ohio State will certainly need to load up at the linebacker position in the 2025 class. With the veteran room in Columbus now, Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis will have to land multiple prospects in the next cycle, and on Wednesday a new name of potential emerged on the list as the staff sent out their latest offer to another linebacker target.

Not having to go far from their own backyard, the Buckeyes dished out an offer to in-state linebacker, Eli Lee. A 6-foot-3, 215 pound athlete, the Akron Hoban product is currently the 56th best player at his position and the 34th best player in Ohio per 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. With two offers to his name until Ohio State pulled the trigger, an addition like this makes it just a matter of time before several other top suitors take notice.

The Buckeyes already look like the team to beat for Lee, as he was Crystal Ball’d to end up staying close to home the same day as he received the offer by Bill Kurelic. Typically, when an in-state native hears from the Buckeyes it tends to go well, and if the trend continues here it looks more like a matter of when and not if that Ohio State will land his commitment.

Wanting to keep their best guys at home for their college careers, Lee is the next name worth paying attention to as he looks like a real candidate to commit for the 2025 haul.

Guest list for this weekend continuing to grow

Ohio State being back at home this weekend means the recruiting opportunities are back in action. Hosting Maryland for game five of the season, the Buckeyes won’t only be playing host to the Terps, but also several top recruiting prospects in the current and future classes. It’s only been a few weeks, but it feels like it’s been much longer since Ohio State had a home contest, and this weekend should get things back on track in terms of on-campus visits for game days.

On Wednesday the names for the guest list continued to grow when current four-star commit Jaylen McClain shared that he would be back in town to see his future home, The No. 257 player nationally and the 24th best safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite, McClain being back on campus gives the staff another chance to further cement his decision, but also let the DB do some peer recruiting of his own as there will be ample chances to explain why Ohio State is the place to be.

Only a few spots left in the 2024 class, the staff is looking hard to fill each with a top talent and though their efforts are strong, there’s never anything wrong with current commits doing some recruiting of their own.

Quick Hits

In addition to the Crystal Ball submitted for Lee, Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts also issued a second prediction on Wednesday via the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the Buckeyes to land in-state 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe.

A 6-foot-5, 290 pound athlete out of Toledo Whitmer, Lowe is currently the No. 164 player nationally and the 15th best offensive tackle in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Knowing how important the offensive line is in every recruiting class, the Ohio bloodlines are producing top tier targets and the Buckeyes look to have the upper hand early on with their in-state natives.

What would be a big time get for the 2025 cycle, position coach Justin Frye will be all over this one until it’s a done deal, but the trends are certainly positive for Ohio State’s chances at keeping another one of the better products at home for their college careers.