Uncut Podcast: Marv’s ankle injury is worse than last year, but now he knows how to play with the pain

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Wednesday, Oct. 4 player media availability sessions. You will hear from four different Buckeye players as they put a bow on the Notre Dame victory and the bye week, while looking forward to Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins.

First, you will hear from wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who discusses the ankle injury suffered against the Irish and compares it to the one he played through in 2022. Then, the always loquacious Cade Stover talks about his performance so far this season.

After that, we will flip to the other side of the ball and hear from defensive lineman Mike Hall and safety Lathan Ransom. They each discuss what their specific units have to do in order to stop the unique passing attack of Maryland and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

