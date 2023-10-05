Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents announced through 2028

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced its future scheduling format, with each program in the B1G learning who they will see in-conference both home and away through the 2028 season. The Big Ten described it’s new scheduling model as the following:

“The 2024 Big Ten football season will debut the Flex Protect XVIII model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.”

Here is how things broke for Ohio State, with the order of games not yet set. Games against newly added B1G teams (Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington) are in bold. The Buckeyes will play the Ducks on the road in 2024, both the Bruins (home) and the Huskies (road) in 2025, and meet the Trojans in-conference for the first time in 2026 on the road. Of course, there is a chance they will see some of these teams earlier in a Big Ten title game, as the B1G will be scrapping divisions starting next season.

2024

Home Games:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Away Games:

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

2025

Home Games:

Minnesota

Penn State

Rutgers

UCLA

Away Games:

Illinois

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

2026

Home Games:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Oregon

Away Games:

Indiana

Iowa

Nebraska

USC

2027

Home Games:

Michigan State

Nebraska

Purdue

USC

Away Games:

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Rutgers

2028

Home Games:

Michigan

Minnesota

Rutgers

Washington

Wisconsin

Away Games: