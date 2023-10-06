Ohio State continues to add to the guest list for this weekend’s Maryland game

It was only one off week, but it sort of feels a lot longer since Ohio State has taken the field. Back at home on Saturday, the Buckeyes have the bye week in the rear view mirror for good as they play host to the unbeaten Terrapins. Another chance to work towards their overall goals, the coaching staff and players shouldn’t need much time to shake off the rust as they get after Maryland.

Tomorrow also provides ample opportunities off the field as well. The first priority of any Ohio State football Saturday is bringing home the win, but with tons of high-profile recruits on hand to see the Buckeyes in action, the coaches will want to look sharp for them too.

So far, recruits on either side of the ball have to be pleased with what Ohio State is showcasing each week, and though the schedule doesn’t get a whole lot easier any time soon, there’s plenty of optimism that continued improvements will be made.

Multiple names added to the guest list

Whether local or more national, top prospects from all over are flocking to Columbus for Saturday’s contest, and Thursday was no different than the rest of this week as even more names made it known that they intend on taking some time to see what Ohio State is all about. Without further hesitation, here’s some of the latest additions to the guest list.

Edward Coleman

A 5-foot-10, 180 pound athlete, Coleman (Savannah, Georgia/Calvary Day School) will be in town this weekend to see Ohio State. A 2025 receiver prospect, Coleman is currently the 53rd best receiver in the country and the 35th best player from the Peach State per 247Sports’ rankings.

Maybe not the highest ranked receiver Ohio State followers are used to seeing, the Buckeyes are not concerned with just his ranking status, and that goes for several other programs as well considering he holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and more. The Buckeyes are also in the mix as they too have dished out an offer to Edward, and typically speaking Hartline tends to win at an unprecedented rate.

Victor Singleton

An in-state product, Singleton is a name that’s been mentioned a few times recently. A 2026 defensive back out of Toledo’s Central Catholic, Singleton is starting to turn some heads with his on-field production. Only being a high school sophomore, there’s plenty of reason to believe before all is said and done he will be a real priority for several top suitors looking to bring in elite talent in the secondary.

A 6-foot, 160 pound unranked cornerback for now, Singleton currently holds one offer from Toledo, but with visits to Ohio State this weekend among others will get the ball rolling even more, especially when his film continues to show the caliber of player he is becoming. One of the premier teams in Ohio, it doesn’t hurt that Singleton is playing for arguably Ohio’s top division two school at the moment.

Ben Nichols

One more name for good measure, yesterday the Michigan native (Davison, Michigan/Davison) Nichols took to Twitter to share his weekend plans. A 6-foot-5, 315 pound athlete, Nichols does not yet have a ranking via his 247Sports profile, but the defensive lineman does currently hold three offers from Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, and Central Michigan.

With an incredible frame already, Nichols still has two more seasons after this current sophomore campaign, so it’s only a matter of time before several other programs get into the mix. For the Buckeyes, getting a prospect from the state up north to visit is always a success, but considering where his potential could take him, having a comfortable relationship with Nichols early is huge.