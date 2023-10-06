In Conversation: FFSN’s Big G says Buckeyes have shown ‘major progression’

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with Shawn “Big G” Gurley from the Fans First Sports Network and the Steel Curtain Network to break down the first month of the Ohio State football season. He says that the Buckeyes have shown a tremendous amount of progress since the start of the season, especially in Kyle McCord’s performance on the final drive of the game against Notre Dame.

Matt and Big G recap what they saw during the first month of the season and discuss what they need to see in October and November if OSU is going to achieve its goals and win the Big Ten, beat Michigan, and win a national title.

