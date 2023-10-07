OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Maryland Terrapin

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
With a week off to recover from a thrilling ending in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes now return to the friendly confines, where they will host Maryland. Ohio State has never lost to the Terrapins in the eight prior meetings, having outscored the fellow Big Ten East member 250-73 in games played in Columbus. Kyle McCord will like to lead the offense against what has been a stingy Maryland defense, while the Silver Bullets will look to slow down Taulia Tagovailoa and company.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- In Conversation: FFSN’s Big G says Buckeyes have shown ‘major progression’
- Uncut: Marv’s ankle injury worse than last year, knows how to play with the pain
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Are the Terps for real?
- Uncut: Day says he’s ‘proud’ to be 2-0 vs. ND; discusses prep for Maryland
- Silver Bullets: Breaking down off-week news, previewing the Maryland game
Previews
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 19-point favorites over Maryland
- Week 6 Big Ten games
- Week 6 national games
- Updated Heisman Trophy odds, plus bonus Biletnikoff and Doak Walker favorites
Basketball
- Entering fourth season, Zed Key loves Ohio State, Columbus more than ever
- Who will be the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year?
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team Previews: Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Women’s Hoops: Big Ten releases preseason All-B1G Teams, rankings and more
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team Previews: Michigan State Spartans
- Scotty Middleton thinks he could beat Gradey Dick in one-on-one
- Ohio State women’s basketball release full schedule, TV games and UCLA incoming
Recruiting
- Ohio State continues to add to the guest list for Maryland game
- Ohio State offers in-state 2025 linebacker, gets set for big recruiting weekend
- Ohio State to host four-star corner, will announce commitment next week
- Ohio State loses 2024 OL commit, makes top schools for 2025 CB
Ask LGHL
- Who was Ohio State’s MVP during the first month of the season?
- Ohio State fans really loved Ryan Day going after Lou Holtz
Other Columns
- Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents announced through 2028
- C.J. Stroud off to a red-hot start in the NFL, making case for Rookie of the Year
- Stock Market Report: Texas looks solid, USC needs a defense, Oklahoma might be back?
- Ohio State softball hosts Ohio Charity Classic to support cancer research
- Who is the biggest surprise in the Big Ten thus far?
- Five Buckeyes who shone brightly over the first third of the season
- Cover Six: Reviewing the Silver Bullets at the one-third mark
Loading comments...