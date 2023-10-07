OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Maryland Terrapin

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

With a week off to recover from a thrilling ending in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes now return to the friendly confines, where they will host Maryland. Ohio State has never lost to the Terrapins in the eight prior meetings, having outscored the fellow Big Ten East member 250-73 in games played in Columbus. Kyle McCord will like to lead the offense against what has been a stingy Maryland defense, while the Silver Bullets will look to slow down Taulia Tagovailoa and company.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

