Ohio State fans think Denzel Burke was the MVP of Buckeyes’ first four games

It is a football Saturday once again as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field after a week off to host the No. 26 Maryland Terrapins on a Homecoming Saturday at the cathedral of college football. So, to prepare for the contest, earlier this week, we asked the Ohio State-loving readers of Land-Grant Holy Land to share their thoughts on a couple of questions.

In our weekly fan survey, we asked two questions to see where your head and your heart were at in relation to everything that we saw during the Buckeyes’ first four games of the season and what you thought will happen in The Horseshoe this afternoon. See the responses to our questions below, and if you have other thoughts, feel free to share them in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: Who was Ohio State’s MVP from the first month of the season?

As I said in the survey article earlier this week, I think this is the right answer. Given the struggles that Denzel Burke and the entire Buckeye secondary had last season, the fact that they have come back so strong in 2023 makes a huge difference. Of course, the first four opponents were not exactly a murderer’s row of passing offenses — no offense Western Kentucky — but there will certainly be more athletic challenges in the weeks to come. Nonetheless, Burke has been incredibly impressive and appears to be fully back to his All-American status.

Question 2: What will the score be for Saturday’s game against Maryland?

When DraftKings Sportsbook released its initial odds for this matchup, OSU was favored by 19 points, but it has increased by half a point to come in at 19.5 as of publishing time.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ predicts a score of 34-18 in favor of the Buckeyes.

The College Football Nerds’ model spits out a score of OSU 32.7 to Maryland 23.9.

My favorite prediction machine, thanks to 2036 simulations as of the time I am typing this, the NCAA Game Simulator has an average score of Ohio State 34, Maryland 18.7.

So, who am I to argue with our computer overlords? I am officially predicting Ohio State 38, Maryland 14.

Bonus Questions: What is the must-watch game of Week 6?

Which team is most likely to finish the season undefeated?

These are a few results from the national SB Nation Reacts survey and do not represent the opinions of the intelligent, attractive, and all-around wonderful folks who participated in the Land-Grant Holy Land survey this week.