Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19.5) vs. Maryland | over/under 57

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Following the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes’ thrilling, physical 17-14 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two Saturdays ago, it felt perfect that they had last week off to physically heal and take what they learned in South Bend and apply it to the rest of their season.

They will see what they are able to do as they square off against the undefeated Maryland Terrapins who come into the game as the highest-ranked unranked team in the country. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terp offense is No. 14 in scoring, and Tagovailoa is 16th nationally in passing yards per game.

The Turtle defense has also been impressive, coming in as No. 16 in points allowed per game. However, the early-season stats are potentially a bit deceiving, because depending on which metric you look at, the Terps currently rank anywhere from the No. 115 to No. 130 best strength of schedule in FBS having played the underwhelming slate of Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State, and Indiana.

Despite that, Maryland should present an interesting challenge for the Buckeye defense as it looks to prove that the secondary is back to #BIA status.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 38, Maryland 14

Kyle McCord: 325 yards passing

Taulia Tagovailoa: Under 200 passing yards

