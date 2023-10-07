Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State gets 37-17 Jekyll and Hyde victory over Maryland

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba are breaking down No. 4 Ohio State’s 37-17 victory over the Maryland Terrapins who gave the Buckeyes all that they could handle in the first half of the game. Though the Buckeyes ended up covering the spread, the game was certainly in doubt well into the third quarter, but the OSU defense continued its lights-out play and the offense shook off a worrisome first half and an ineffective running game throughout to show glimpses of the Ohio State offenses of years past.

Kyle McCord had his best half as a Buckeye especially as he leaned on his high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. There are certainly plenty of questions to ask coming out of this game, but for Matt, those questions lay more at the feet of the coaches than the players.

