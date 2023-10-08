Stock Market Report: After a slow start, the defense makes game-changing plays

Another week. Another Buckeye win. Another Stock Market Report.

Despite a pretty slow start and a not-so-great first quarter, the Buckeyes (5-0) defeated the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) 37-17 at home.

Let’s take a look at who helped and who hurt their stock in this one.

Blue Chip

Fall weather: The kickoff weather in Columbus was cloudy and 50 degrees. The air was crisp, and the hoodies were out in bunches. It felt like Oct. 7 in the Midwest, and I could not love it more.

We, as a society, say “football weather” for way too many different weather types. In reality, or at least in my humble opinion, the best football weather is cloudy (maybe sunny, but I need a couple of clouds), and 45-55 degrees. The weather that when you leave your house you don’t know if you need a jacket or a hoodie. That’s the good stuff. And it is here — at least for two weeks until it is snowing.

Solid Investments

Josh Proctor: Proctor might have had his best game in an Ohio State uniform on Saturday. Proctor recorded seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a touchdown. The pick-six came at a time when nothing was working for the Buckeyes. They needed a spark, and Proctor provided it in a huge way.

This was Proctor’s 46th game as a Buckeye. He looked experienced, hungry, and, most importantly, happy.

“I was just out there having fun, honestly,” Proctor told media after the game. “Wasn’t thinking too much, just playing ball.”

I am all here for the season of Josh Proctor.

Sonny Styles: At this point, I am just going to put his name and say nothing else. His play is doing all of the talking.

Junk Bonds

Third down efficiency: Hello, darkness, my old friend. After the Notre Dame game, the third-down issues looked like they might be getting better. However, against Maryland, they reared their ugly head again. The Buckeyes were 3-for-12 on third down and struggled to find any momentum when that magic down came along.

Against Maryland, that won’t come back to bite you. But against Penn State and Michigan, that number and percentage have to be better. The first way to fix it is to have more success on first down, so you put yourself in fewer third and long situations. We will see how this gets adjusted as the season evolves.

Buy/Sell

Buy: Caden Curry. Curry has made the most of his snaps thus far this season. He has been great in stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. It will be interesting to see how much his playtime increases as the games intensify later in the season.

Buy: Winning. Have the Buckeyes been perfect this season? No. Are the Buckeyes still 5-0? Yep. At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter how you get there as long as you win the games, and Ohio State has done that thus far.

With the win on Saturday, Ryan Day achieved his 50th career win as the head coach at Ohio State. It took him 56 games to achieve this to put his record at 50-6. This was the second-fastest FBS coach to ever get to 50, with Chris Peterson getting to 50 wins in 54 games.

Winning is fun, and I know people have Ryan Day complaints, but 5-0 is 5-0.

Sell: Injuries. I get it. Injuries are part of the game. Blah, blah, blah. They still suck.

TreVeyon Henderson was starting to really hit his second gear this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. hurt his ankle on a weird tackle, and the same situation happened with Emeka Egbuka. All three of these players should be fine moving forward, and it’s very likely they all play next week, but I still hate injuries. I would like to turn them off.