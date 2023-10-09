Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Zombie Buckeyes come to life, but questions and issues remain

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck try to keep it positive following their Buckeyes’ 37-17 victory over previously undefeated Maryland. But despite a win and a cover, Ohio State showed real regression on offense, as well as on the sideline. So how concerned should fans be moving forward?

While Jim Knowles’ defense continued to impress on Saturday, Ryan Day’s offense did anything but... for the better part of three quarters. Problems along the offensive line were only exacerbated by the absence of TreVeyon Henderson, but both Day and Kyle McCord have to be better if OSU has hopes of winning the Big Ten or a national championship.

That likely starts with better first halves. But the sky is not falling yet, as Ohio State does own a spotless 5-0 record. However, these hosts agree that Day’s squad must get better in a hurry with Penn State, Wisconsin, and of course TTUN on the schedule.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3