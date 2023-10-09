Ohio State offers Bryce James, son of LeBron

Ohio State was back in the friendly confines of Columbus on Saturday afternoon, which meant another opportunity to host some key targets on the recruiting trail. While most of the attention is paid to the football team, and rightfully so, the 37-17 win for the Buckeyes over the Terrapins provided an avenue for Chris Holtmann to get some big names on campus as well.

One of those guys happened to be 2025 shooting guard Bryce James, who is of course the son of NBA superstar LeBron James and the younger brother of 2023 USC commit, Bronny James. Bryce took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, and was on the sidelines for the football team’s game against Maryland. Things must have gone well, as he left OSU with an offer from the Buckeyes — just his second in the early goings of his recruiting process.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

At 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Bryce played his freshman and sophomore seasons with his older brother at Sierra Canyon, but transferred to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame – one of the top high school athletic programs in the Southland. Not as highly-touted a prospect as Bronny, Bryce did look good on Nike’s EYBL Circuit with the Strive for Greatness program. He is currently ranked has the No. 20 SG and No. 129 player overall in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

James wasn’t the only hooper in attendance on Saturday, as 2026 point guard Dezhon Hall also made the trip to Columbus for an unofficial visit. Hall does not yet have a ranking as a result of his class status, but the 6-foot-3 guard is expected to be one of the top prospects in a talent-rich state of Indiana. With his recruitment really starting to take off, Hall transferred this summer to Pike High School, where he will be coached by NBA veteran Jeff Teague.

James also wasn’t the only son of a legend at Ohio State on Saturday, as 2025 running back Noah Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, visited the Buckeyes on the football side of things. Sanders has just one offer to his name thus far — from Toledo — but the 5-foot-11 Michigan native’s recruitment is very much just getting started. With Ryan Day’s group already having tremendous success with the son of an NFL Hall of Famer in Marvin Harrison Jr., not to say Sanders will be a prospect of quite that caliber, Tony Alford would certainly love to replicate something like that within his position group.

One player that didn’t get to make the trip to see the Buckeyes on Saturday was 2025 cornerback Mark Zackery IV. Despite needing to stay home to get treatment for an ankle injury, the Indiana native had nothing but good things to say about Ohio State, naming them among six schools out of his nearly 30 offers that are currently ahead of the pack.

That’s one of my favorite schools,” Zackery said of Ohio State. “I’ve liked them since I was little... Coach (Tim) Walton I talk to him every week. He’s a key guy in my recruitment. We talk every week about how things are going there and how things are going for me. He feels like I’m a great fit for that kind of program playing under Coach [Ryan] Day showing toughness and I feel I showed that [Friday].”

Alongside the Buckeyes, Zackery mentioned Cincinnati, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue and Tennessee as schools that are currently catching his attention. The 6-foot DB has been to Columbus a handful of times, and received his official offer from Ohio State this past summer. Zackery ranks as the No. 16 CB, No. 117 overall prospect and the No. 1 player out of Indiana in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Quick Hits

A handful of other recruits posted on social media about their Ohio State game day visits this past weekend. Among those in attendance included 2026 defensive lineman Ben Nichols, 2025 offensive tackle Avery Gach, 2026 wide receiver Justen Hodge, and on the basketball side 2025 power forward Aleks Alston as well as 2025 center Dezmon Briscoe.