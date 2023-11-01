You’re Nuts: What was the biggest treat from Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin

Since it is Halloween, we figured we would embrace a bit of the holiday spirit. On Saturday night under the lights in Madison, Ohio State gritted out a 24-10 win over Wisconsin. With the victory, the Buckeyes kept their record this year spotless, earning their eighth win overall, and their fifth win in Big Ten play. Ohio State held serve as they work their way towards a showdown with Michigan in Ann Arbor at the end of November. If both teams enter The Game undefeated, not only will a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game be at stake, but also a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff for the winner will be up for grabs.

Today we are going to focus on the win by the Buckeyes over the Badgers, and put a bit of a Halloween spin on our question. To keep thinking positive as we head into November, we want to know what the biggest treat was from Saturday night’s game. While there was some tricks that fans will want to focus on, we don’t want to hear any of it! Only positive vibes since even though Wisconsin isn’t quite at the level we have seen from them in the past, leaving Madison with a two touchdown win isn’t something Ohio State has been able to do in quite some time.

Today’s question: What was the biggest treat from Ohio State’s win over Wisconsin?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: The return of TreVeyon Henderson

Prior to Saturday’s night game against Wisconsin, the last time we saw TreVeyon Henderson was in the Notre Dame game, where he broke off a 61-yard run in the third quarter to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead. It was a bit of a surprise when it was announced Henderson would miss the Maryland game, since there wasn’t much talk about the injury he suffered against the Fighting Irish. While there was optimism Henderson would play against Purdue and Penn State, the junior eventually was inactive for both of those contests.

Even though Henderson missed the last three games, it looked like he hadn’t missed a beat when he returned to the field on Saturday night. After watching Miyan Williams carry the football 24 times for just over 60 yards against Penn State last week, it was a jolt to the running game to have Henderson back in the lineup. While Williams and Chip Trayanum gain some tough yardage when they are called on to run the football, they don’t have the home run capability that Henderson possesses. With Henderson in the backfield, opposing defenses have to respect the Ohio State running game more than they have been while Henderson was injured.

It’s obvious that Ohio State’s offense runs a lot smoother when they have a healthy running back that can take it to the house anytime they touch the football. Even when Henderson hasn’t been able to play, Dallan Hayden has been able to be that type of back to an extent. Without a running back like Henderson, defenses can key more on Marvin Harrison Jr. and the other Buckeye receivers since they know they don’t have to respect the running game quite as much with Trayanum or Williams in the backfield.

One positive to Henderson missing those three games is his legs could be a little fresher down the stretch than if he had played against Maryland, Purdue, and Penn State. Also, with games against Rutgers, Michigan State, and Minnesota before the Michigan game, the Buckeyes shouldn’t need Henderson to carry the football over 20 times a game like he did against Wisconsin. The fresher Henderson is for the game with the Wolverines, the better the chances will be for Ohio State to snap a two-game skid against their rivals to the north.

Matt’s answer: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s emergence as the Heisman Trophy favorite

The return of TreVeyon Henderson as an elite-level, difference-making running back in the Ohio State offense was tremendous. His home run-hitting ability adds so much more variety and dynamism to a unit that really needs to be more well-rounded during the final month of the regular season, but you know what has been consistent all season long? The alien who plays wide receiver for the Buckeyes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a pair of games that were underwhelming — 18 yards against Indiana and 32 yards vs. Notre Dame — but otherwise, he has been practically unstoppable. Through eight games, he is averaging 111.13 per game which puts him at the top of the Big Ten by almost 41 yards. His total is also good for sixth nationally and his 18.52 yards per reception is the most in the country of any receiver with more than 40 catches.

This week’s Heisman Trophy Straw Poll from The Athletic, has Marv at the top of the pecking order while our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have him with the sixth-best odds in the country, unsurprisingly behind five quarterbacks. At +1000, the odds are still pretty decent from a value standpoint, because most of the guys ahead of him have had bad days, and I just don’t see that happening for Marv. Even when Emeka Egbuka returns for the OSU offense, it just feels like there is no real way to slow WR1 down.

I would hate for this to be the case, but, for the second year in a row, the Michigan game very well could decide if an Ohio State player wins the Heisman or not; last year, it was not for C.J. Stroud. The other downside of things coming down to one game is that TTUN quarterback J.J. McCarthy — currently No. 2 in DK’s Heisman odds — could win the award with an impressive win over the Buckeyes, and we all understand that that would be an unmitigated nightmare for all OSU fans.