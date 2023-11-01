Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Buckeyes become Jersey boys, hit the road to take on Greg Schiano and Rutgers

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck begin with a very important discussion on Halloween candy and fall(ish) weather in Ohio. But bear with them, the conversation is brief.

The hosts then move on to more relevant topics, like initial College Football Playoff rankings, as well as Ohio State injuries and snap counts. Recording before Tuesday night’s first CFP reveal, the guys attempt to predict the top-4. How high can the Buckeyes possibly go? Will the committee go chalk? And how accurate were the hosts? Listen to find out.

Finally, after touching on the health of Kyle McCord and others, the Hangout boys become Jersey boys as they preview OSU’s roadie at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are an impressive 6-2, but own a less-than-impressive strength of schedule.

Regardless of who they’ve played and/or beaten before, Greg Schiano will undoubtedly have his team ready for a battle with the Buckeyes this weekend.

