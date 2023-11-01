Doing a vibe check with Ohio State fans with one month left in the regular season

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Believe it or not, friends, it is November. That means that we are in the final month of the college football regular season. There have been a lot of positives for the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes so far this fall — as evidenced by their spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings — but there have also been some frustrations and disappointments.

So, in our weekly fan survey, we are checking to get a picture of how the collective Ohio State fanbase feels about the team heading into the final four regular season games and what you are thinking about the Buckeyes’ trip to Piscataway this Saturday. We have two questions in this week’s survey, and we would love your input. Make sure to answer the questions and if you have more thoughts, let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: With one month left of the regular season, how are you feeling about the Ohio State team?

Since Ohio State beat Notre Dame in Week 4, I have been on record about how I have felt that this team has the makings of something truly special, and that feeling only increases with every outing. I know that the offense still struggles in the red zone and that Kyle McCord is not the reliable passer that they need during the first halves of games, but there is just something about this team that feels like it is made to break the hearts of opposing teams and fans.

So, while I know that a lot of people view LGHL as being overly critical of the team at times, I completely acknowledge its issues but see the fact that they are overcoming them as evidence of a team that is already playing at a high level but is still working toward its ceiling.

Question 2: What will the final score be against Rutgers?

Ohio State opened the week as an 18-point favorite to beat Rutgers on Saturday, and SP+ has the Buckeyes winning by a score of 32-14, which would be... 18 points. The College Football Nerds are modeling the score to be 29.8 to 13.3, so 16.5 points. And the NCAA Game Simulator is currently projecting 25.4 to 13.7, so an 11.7-point differential.

Everybody has the Buckeyes winning by double digits, but there is some variance there. Let us know what you think the outcome will be below.

