Ohio State trying to flip four-star DT, makes top five of two high four-star linemen

Both the offensive and defensive lines are major points of emphasis for the Ohio State Buckeyes out on the recruiting trail right now. Not only are the Buckeyes looking to wrap up their 2024 classes, but they are also focusing on landing key pieces in their 2025 classes as well. Over the last few days, we’ve gotten news on both sides of the line that could impact how things look in the trenches for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State offers four-star Nebraska defensive line commit

Larry Johnson has assembled an impressive d-line haul for the 2024 class thus far, but he’s not done adding pieces to the puzzle. With five-stars Justin Scott and Eddrick Houston in the mix, along with three-star Eric Mensah, the defensive line coach is still trying to get one more lineman into the fold.

On Monday night, LJ extended an offer to Carlon Jones, a 6-foot-2.5, 270-pound lineman from Bay City, Texas. Jones is currently rated No. 441 nationally and is the No. 49 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, and he has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since late June.

He will reportedly make a visit to Ohio State on Nov. 11 to see the Buckeyes take on Michigan State. With the way that the defensive line has excelled this season, Johnson apparently feels the need to have more guys in the mix as Tyleik Williams, Mike Hall Jr., and Ty Hamilton could all head to the NFL after this season.

Buckeyes make the top 5 for pair of 2025 lineman

On Tuesday, OSU got word that not one, but two different four-star linemen had included the Buckeyes in their top five finalists list. The first is the No. 41 player in the 2025 class Zahir Mathis according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

A 6-foot-6, 225-pound recruit from Philadelphia, Mathis is the No. 5 Edge rusher in the cycle and also lists Florida State, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina. According to 247’s Brian Dohn, Mathis will begin making visits in the spring and was impressed with what he saw from the Buckeyes in their recent win over Penn State.

“I was taking a big interest in the Penn State game,” the prospect said. “They had a big ‘W’ over them. It was amazing. It was something good to watch. That was a good ball game. I was trying to see what they were doing.”

The other lineman that had the Buckeyes in his final five on Tuesday is Toledo-native Carter Lowe. Currently the No. 149 player in the country and the No. 14 offensive lineman, Lowe also has Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Michigan as finalists; quite the impressive list.

However, in October, both Ohio State recruiting expert Bill Kurelic and Steve Wiltfong, 247’s Director of Football Recruiting, logged crystal balls for Lowe in favor of the Buckeyes, so Justin Frye getting an in-state talent like Lowe and keeping him away from those other blue-blood teams would be a big win for the long-term health of the position.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Carter Lowe is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’6 310 OT from Toledo, OH is ranked as a Top 15 OT in the 2025 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/8P4sq3AwXl pic.twitter.com/I0ESmD4nvY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2023

Ohio State running back commit considering Hurricane flip

Running backs coach Tony Alford and the Buckeyes currently have three backs committed in the 2024 class, No. 86 nationally James Peoples, No. 147 Jordan Lyle, and No. 597 Sam Williams-Dixon. However, there is a lot of smoke that says that South Florida native Lyle might be considering a switch to stay closer to home.

According to Rivals’ recruiting expert Jeremy Birmingham, the St. Thomas Aquinas prospect is still telling Ohio State that he is committed to the class, but there is buzz about how the Hurricanes are attempting to flip the back. One person leading the charge in that effort is Lyle’s high school teammate wide receiver Chance Robinson. However, the No. 155 prospect just so happens to have a visit to Columbus scheduled for next weekend when the Buckeyes host the Spartans. If he were to flip to Brina Hartline and the Buckeyes, that could have a ripple effect for Lyle as well.

Lyle was on campus for the Penn State game, but has been to Coral Gables at least three times this season on unofficial visits. Obviously, the proximity to home makes that trip much easier, but with the familiarity of being on Miami’s campus and around the team’s staff, anything is possible in the world of recruiting.