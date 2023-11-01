Updated College Football Playoff odds after initial 2023 rankings

The first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2023 season dropped on Tuesday night, and with it came a shake up of the top teams from the AP Top 25. Ohio State debuted as the No. 1 team in the initial CFP, followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State. The Buckeyes’ impressive strength of schedule, which includes wins over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame, as well as its elite defense were a big reason for Ryan Day’s group taking the top spot.

With the College Football Playoff rankings now in effect, how do the betting odds look for teams to make the final bracket, and who is now the favorite to win the national championship?

All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to Make the CFP

Florida State (-270) Georgia (-220) Michigan (-175) Ohio State (+105) Washington (+140) Oregon (+170) Texas (+220) Alabama (+270) Oklahoma (+340) LSU (+750)

Despite ranking fourth in Tuesday’s initial CFP Top 25, Florida State has the current best odds of any team to make the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles have already won the toughest games on their schedule, including a victory over now No. 14 LSU, and have really nothing in their way the rest of the season in an incredibly weak ACC. Georgia has three more “ranked” teams on the docket, but nobody will actually threaten the Bulldogs until the SEC title game against either Alabama or LSU. Ohio State and Michigan have a date in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25, while Washington and Oregon will likely meet again in the Pac-12 title game.

Odds to Win the National Title

Georgia (+240) Michigan (+240) Florida State (+600) Ohio State (+700) Oregon (+1400) Washington (+1500) Alabama (+1500) Texas (+1600) Oklahoma (+4000) LSU (+4000)

Georgia remains the favorite to win the national title, but Michigan is now tied with the Bulldogs for the best odds to take home the CFP trophy. It’s tough to bet against Kirby Smart’s team, coming off back-to-back national titles and staring down the barrel of a three-peat, but the Wolverines have been one of the most dominant teams in FBS this year. If they can take down Ohio State again — without cheating this time — they are a legitimate threat to win it all. Its interesting to see Oregon with better title odds than Washington, given the Huskies beat them head-to-head this year, but the Ducks have looked really good overall and will probably get a chance to avenge that loss in Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 1.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.