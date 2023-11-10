Three Things To Watch vs. Michigan State

Brief confession time — I despise the end of daylight savings time. The early part of November always has me feeling lethargic and somewhat depressed, as it becomes so dark by 5:00 p.m. ET. If only there was something that could help cheer me up.. Oh, a night game versus Michigan State in Ohio Stadium!

Michigan State comes to Columbus with a 3-6 overall record, and a 1-5 Big Ten conference record. The Spartans have been reeling ever since the suspension, then firing, of Mel Tucker as their head coach at the end of September. The Spartans were able to snap a six game losing streak by defeating Nebraska last week, 20-17. Ohio State is a 31.5-point favorite, and it is precisely this type of mindset that has head coach Ryan Day trying to make sure that the Buckeyes do not overlook the Spartans.

On his radio show that aired on Nov. 9, Day commented on the Michigan State offense, saying,

“They’ve been a flavor of the day. Their coaches put together a game plan that’s different all the time...Definitely an opponent to be wary of.”.

Below are the Three Things To Watch versus Michigan State as this game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC under the lights of Ohio Stadium. As this game is being played on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, my sincere thanks to any and all of you who are veterans for your service to our nation. For those of you going, dress warmly, as the game temperature is expected to be around or under 40 degrees...

The Michigan State running game versus the Ohio State defense

Michigan State ranks last within The Big Ten in scoring, only averaging about 18 points per game. Part of what is contributing to the Spartans’ offensive inefficiencies is the lack of a consistent quarterback, as Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and Sam Leavitt have all been given opportunities to pilot the Michigan State offense.

It is with that lack of a consistent passing game that leads me to speculate that Michigan State will try to control the clock with its running game, as Spartans RB Nathan Carter has rushed for 659 yards and four touchdowns this season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The Ohio State defense has been among the best in the Big Ten this season, only giving up nearly 113 yards per game on the ground.

Keep an eye on how much Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg plays against Michigan State. Eichenberg left the game at Rutgers late in the contest, and would seem likely to play versus the Spartans. If not, this could be a showcase opportunity for LB Cody Simon to supplement Eichenberg in the lineup, as Ohio State may be looking to rest starters such as Eichenberg for the upcoming games versus Minnesota and at Michigan.

Will Ohio State rest its offensive starters for most of the second half?

As written up above regarding Eichenberg, the Ohio State coaching staff knows that they cannot risk significant injuries to any of their starters, with so much at stake this late in the season. Ohio State may want to rotate in their backups frequently, for the much-valued game repetitions, when the game is decisively in hand.

It is that kind of reasoning that has me wondering if true freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate may have an opportunity to shine against the Spartans. Tate has been getting more playing time over the last few weeks, and this game seems like the type of venue that may allow Tate to show the nation that he is the next great Ohio State wide receiver on the horizon.

Will the Ohio State special teams units play better under the microscope?

Ryan Day did not try to mask his displeasure with the poor performance of the special teams units from last week’s game at Rutgers, calling it “unacceptable”. Day supported his beleaguered special teams coach at his weekly press conference with the media on Nov. 7.

Ryan Day on Special Teams Coordinator Parker Fleming, after the special teams unit has been under scrutiny:



"I think he's a great teacher and a great coach, and I can just tell you that he works as hard as anybody in the building." pic.twitter.com/4nsyNtXQyO — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 7, 2023

Saturday night, under the lights, with a nationwide audience, would be a great way to show the country that the special teams units are not as bad as they seem. A blocked punt, a return for a touchdown off a kickoff or punt — any or all of these would go a long way to quieting the numerous skeptics among the Ohio State fan base.

In seasons past, this game would have been the type of game that would be categorized as “must see TV” for college football fans across the country. With Michigan State struggling to put up points, this seems like the kind of game that Ohio State should be able to get a comfortable lead, then put in the backups for most of the second half.

It may not be exciting, but the Buckeyes should be 10-0 by the time the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 11. I have it Ohio State 35, Michigan State 14.