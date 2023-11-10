Stick to Sports Podcast: It’s Stroud, Basketball, and Michigan Whining Season!

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

On this episode of the Land-Grant Podcast Network’s sports-adjacent podcast “Stick to Sports,” Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich call out all of the haters who said C.J. Stroud was overrated and nothing more than a system quarterback. They also look ahead to the Ohio State men’s basketball season on the eve of their second game as they welcome the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies to the Schott.

They also dive into the latest — pre-suspension — hilarity that is this Michigan sign-stealing fiasco and their feelings on the first half of the “Great British Baking Show” season.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Drink Masters”

https://www.netflix.com/title/81437299

Matt’s Recommendation: “Lessons in Chemistry” book and series

Book: https://www.bonniegarmus.com/lessons-in-chemistry

Series: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/lessons-in-chemistry/umc.cmc.40yycssgxelw4zur8m2ilmvyx

