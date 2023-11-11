Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Buzz Williams talk following Texas A&M’s win over Ohio State

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Texas A&M’s 73-66 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus, both head coaches, as well as select players, spoke to the media about the grindy, gritty non-conference bout.

Bruce Thornton and Jamison Battle spoke first. Thornton mentioned Ohio State’s struggles at the free throw line no fewer than five times, saying that if the Buckeyes had hit a few more, they’d have been in “a much better spot.” Battle mentioned that his team fouled a few too many times, which handed the Aggies free points.

We then spoke to Tyrece “Boots” Radford and Henry Coleman, who both scored 20+ points in the game. Radford said the game was just “two teams hooping” and going “bucket for bucket,” but that the Aggies were the team able to string a few baskets together at the end of the game and pull out the win.

Buzz Williams followed and was able to recite exactly how many rebound opportunities Ohio State had in their exhibition game against Dayton and their win over Oakland. He said he told his team he wanted “50 rebounds” and that rebounding is “woven into everything they do” at Texas A&M.

Chris Holtmann closed the press conference. He felt the rebounding issues mostly stemmed from his team’s inability to contain Radford and Wade Taylor, which caused help defense to jump the ball and not have as many people available to rebound.

