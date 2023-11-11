OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan State Spartan

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

With just three games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Buckeyes are looking to remain unbeaten when they take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Ohio State offense is still trying to find its groove this year, while the defense has been strong but is racking up the injuries. These next two games against MSU and Minnesota are the last chance for the Buckeyes to get right and get healthy before a massive showdown with Michigan in Ann Arbor with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

Podcasts

Previews

Sports Betting

Basketball

Recruiting

Other Columns