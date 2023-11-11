OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan State Spartan

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
With just three games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Buckeyes are looking to remain unbeaten when they take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Ohio State offense is still trying to find its groove this year, while the defense has been strong but is racking up the injuries. These next two games against MSU and Minnesota are the last chance for the Buckeyes to get right and get healthy before a massive showdown with Michigan in Ann Arbor with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Podcasts
- Silver Bullets: Rutgers rewind and Michigan State preview
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Way-too-early “Our pets’ heads are falling off!” edition
- Bucketheads: Buckeyes take down Oakland to open the season
- Stick to Sports: It’s Stroud, Basketball, and Michigan Whining Season!
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Michigan State: 2023 game preview and prediction
- Three Things To Watch vs. Michigan State
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 29.5-point favorites over Michigan State
- Week 11 Big Ten games
- Week 11 national games
Basketball
- No. 7 Ohio State women’s basketball fall to Juju Watkins and No. 21 USC 83-74
- Ohio State falls 73-66 to No. 15 Texas A&M in wire-to-wire non-conference bout
- Ohio State underwhelms, finds a way to win opener against Oakland, 79-73
- Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Karla Vreš
- Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Cotie McMahon
Recruiting
- Ohio State makes the cut for five-star center
- Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for 2025 four-star running back
- Five-star CB sets commitment date, OSU gears up for large Saturday guest list
- New names continue to pile up for this weekend’s Big Ten tilt
Other Columns
- Ohio State is still No. 1 in the CFP rankings, but how long can that last?
- Stock Market Report: The Buckeyes move to 10-0 all-time against Rutgers
- Ohio State cannot succeed without a healthy TreVeyon Henderson
- The haters owe C.J. Stroud an apology; not that he cares what they think
- Ohio State wrestling: ‘23-24 season preview, highlights from Clarion Open
- B1G Thoughts: Updated power ranking after nine weeks
Loading comments...