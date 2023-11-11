Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (-31) vs. Michigan State | over/under 47

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: NBC

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Today at 7:30 pm ET at the cathedral of college football known to the world as Ohio Stadium, the No. 1 and 9-0 Ohio State Buckeyes — coached by Ryan Day — will take on the 3-6 Michigan State Spartans under the direction of interim head coach Harlon Barnett.

This past Tuesday, the Buckeyes retained the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season. They remain third in both the AP and Coaches polls with three first-place votes from the media and five from the coaches. Michigan State is not ranked.

Ohio State and Michigan State have played 51 times dating back to 1912. The Spartans won five of the first seven, but overall, OSU leads the series 36-15, and they are on a 7-game winning streak. I shouldn’t have to tell you that the last lost to MSU came in 2015 when Urban Meyer forgot that he had Ezekiel Elliott on his team.

Michigan State has only won three times in this rivalry since the year 2000 and in those 19 games, they have only scored more than 20 points four times.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 41, Michigan State 3

Kyle McCord: 250 yards passing

TreVeyon Henderson: 150+ yards from scrimmage

Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka: 100+ yards receiving, 1 touchdown each

Ohio State defense: less than 200 yards allowed

