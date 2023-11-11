Instant Recap: Against MSU, Kyle McCord shows he’s the best QB in the Big Ten

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

The Ohio State Buckeyes used a nearly flawless first half to blowout the Michigan State Spartans 38-3 on Saturday night. In what is unquestionably Kyle McCord’s best game as the Buckeyes’ starter, he went 24-for-31 for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to make his Heisman Trophy candidacy case with 149 yards receiving and TDs through the air and another — his first — rushing.

The OSU defense was a bit banged up without starting safeties Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor or captain and starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, but — despite giving up a little bit of yardage early on — held Michigan State to just 182 yards of total offense. The Ohio State special teams continue to be a problem, but we are focusing on good vibes tonight.

