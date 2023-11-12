Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Finally, a ‘get right’ game to talk about

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Chuck finally gets his wish to run point and do (most of) a pod without Josh! He recaps a Buckeye blowout on the gridiron, a tough defeat on the hardwood, and all the other Ohio State-related news you can handle.

But first, both of the Hangout boys weigh in briefly on the ongoing and seemingly never-ending Michigan saga. Did new Big Ten commish Tony Petitti handle this situation correctly? Did the punishment fit the crime? And what now?

Next up is OSU men’s basketball...

And finally, Chuck gets to the main course: A Buckeye football recap. After two straight good-not-great performances on the road, Ryan Day’s squad was back in The Shoe on Saturday night and put a four-quarter thumping on the Michigan State Spartans. Ohio State coasted to a 38-3 victory, despite several injured Buckeyes watching from the sideline.

Saturday night’s get-right game could not have come at a better time, as the Scarlet and Gray look to drown out the noise and prepare for a late-season charge.

