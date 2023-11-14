2026 quarterback had a ‘great night’ on Ohio State visit

Ohio State is now 10-0 following a dominant 38-3 victory over Michigan State. Ohio State will now prepare to host Minnesota for its final home game of the season. Because this will be the last time multiple current Buckeyes will take the field in front of their home fans, a lot of the headlines surrounding the team this week will focus on the current roster.

However, Saturday could also be a busy recruiting day for the Buckeyes as it will also be the coaching staff’s last opportunity this season to host recruits for a game day experience.

2026 QB had a great visit to Ohio State

Ohio State played host to numerous recruits this past weekend when it hosted Michigan State. The fans, the alternate uniforms, the outcome and the overall atmosphere of ‘The Shoe’ Saturday easily created a successful recruiting environment for the Ohio State coaching staff.

One of the bigger name’s to visit Saturday was 2026 four-star quarterback Will Griffin (Tamps, FL / Jesuit). The visit was not the first to Ohio State for Griffin, but it was his first time visiting with the Buckeyes for a game day.

The visit seems to have gone as well as possible, and Griffin said he had a ‘great night’ in Columbus. Additionally, the below post on Twitter is now pinned to his profile.

Ohio State has been building a relationship with Griffin this year. Griffin attended an Ohio State camp in June and after impressing the coaching staff, left with a scholarship offer. Griffin was also able to compete against Ohio State 2025 four-star quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair who was also in attendance for Ohio State’s game Saturday.

Ohio State is not alone in its pursuit of Griffin though, who holds a near dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, etc. He is also being recruited by Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Clemson, etc.

Griffin is the No. 5 QB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 62 overall prospect. He is also the No. 8 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

As previously mentioned, Ohio State played host to numerous recruits for its game against Michigan State. Below are just a few of the recruits who were able to make their way to Columbus.

2026 five-star safety Zelus Hicks, who left this weekend with an offer from Ohio State.

All glory to god! Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! @Coach_Eliano @OhioStateFB @coachskrrt pic.twitter.com/cPrvkAR4XJ — Zelus Hicks (@Zelus_Hicks) November 13, 2023

2026 Ohio cornerback Elbert Hill

Had an amazing time at ohio state this weekend the atmosphere was amazing @OhioStateFB @CoachTimWalton @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/1Fp8cE8JKv — Elbert Hill (@Rockk114) November 13, 2023

2024 North Carolina cornerback Cairo Skanes

Had a great time at the Ohio State game on Saturday! Thank you to @N_Murph for the inv and thank you to the rest of the coaching staff for showing so much love! @CoachTimWalton @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/DmcF5vdDjt — Cairo Skanes (@CairoSkanes1) November 13, 2023

2025 four-star ATH Dante McClellan

2026 four-star IOL Tyler Merrill