Bucketheads Podcast: Recapping the Texas A&M loss, and why it is okay not to panic yet

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On the newest episode of “Bucketheads,” Connor and Justin recap the Texas A&M loss. As always for Ohio State Buckeyes’ men’s basketball home games, Connor was boots on the ground and covering the game while Justin watched it, like everyone else, from his couch.

Was the loss to Texas A&M concerning? Or just one loss against a good team? What were the main takeaways from the Buckeyes’ loss, and how can they improve on that moving into the Emerald Coast Classic?

Also, we talk about the Gavitt Games, what is going on with the Big Ten, and Justin's rant about Kent State-James Madison.

