Silver Bullets Podcast: Michigan State rewind and Minnesota preview

For once, it was nice to not have to sit through a frustrating first half waiting for Ohio State to put some drives together and take control of the game. The Buckeyes dominated the Michigan State Spartans from start to finish, and fans got to see quite a few backups in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.

We break down Ohio State’s easy night in those cool, gray alternate uniforms. We also looked back at our score predictions and our picks to click to see how we fared at prognosticating the game.

After our Sparty rewind, we took our usual walk through the other Big Ten results, including that big game over in Happy Valley. If you like defense or hate offense (or both), that was the game for you. Of course, we had to also dive into the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and the Big Ten’s response late last week. We also had to point out the ludicrous reaction by the Wolverines after the game as they painted themselves as the victims when that’s not really how breaking the rules works.

Finally, we looked ahead to Saturday afternoon’s “Senior Day” game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers just got handled by Purdue but there’s some talent on that Minnesota team. However, Ohio State just has to show up and handle its business and things should be fine on Saturday.

We’ll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season (and then monthly). We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, share, and follow the show over on Twitter at @SilvrBulletsPod.

As always, thanks for listening!