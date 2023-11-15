Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Michigan football’s unfathomable victim mentality, plus a preview of Ohio State’s home finale against Minnesota

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” the dynamic duo is back together, and they’ve got some bones to pick. Josh and Chuck call out University of Michigan football coaches - as well as the university’s ‘leadership’ - for their absurd behavior.

Is U of M’s response to Big Ten punishment legit? Or some form of obnoxious trolling?

Next, after a quick recap of Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference, the Hangout boys jump into a preview of Ohio State-Minnesota (on the gridiron). The Buckeyes host their final home game of the 2023-24 season Saturday, with a trip to Ann Arbor looming in the not-so-distant future.

So for OSU, this weekend’s gameplan should focus on starting fast, scoring often, and hopefully sitting stars late.

