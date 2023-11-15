Ohio State keeping tabs on Northwestern offensive line commit

Ohio State’s current 2024 recruiting class has a few remaining spots up for grabs. The nation’s second-ranked class per 247Sports, the Buckeyes boast 23 guys currently committed, but are looking to secure a couple more before it’s on to 2025 and 2026. Of those spots, the trenches are where a lot of the focus is for Ohio State’s staff right now, and rightfully so.

Specifically speaking, the offensive line is a huge area of importance for Ohio State, and though there’s three players at the position in the fold right now, adding another offensive tackle has long been the goal here. IMG Academy product Jordan Seaton has always been the desired candidate, but his canceled visit for this past weekend against Michigan State as a result of a practice schedule conflict has soured the confidence that he will wind up in the class.

Seaton has made it public that he wants to visit, and that he does think highly of the Buckeyes, but until he’s actually able to step foot on campus, it’s a little far-fetched to believe he will choose Ohio State. That said, the staff is still working overtime to get him back in Columbus, and will do so as long as they feel they have a shot.

Looking elsewhere, the Buckeyes know they have to have a backup plan. There’s a couple of names that come to mind when thinking along these lines. From a recency bias, the staff was able to bring in Gabe VanSickle this past weekend, and that’s where our focus lies today.

A possible flip-candidate worth watching

A 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle, VanSickle has been committed to Northwestern since May of this year. Knowing the changes that program has seen over the last several months, it’s a little more clear to see why he chose to visit the Buckeyes this past weekend. In doing so, there’s been an aura of growing confidence that he could be a realistic flip-candidate for Ohio State.

A Coopersville, Michigan native, VanSickle plays in the same football conference as the high school team I coach, and is a load to deal with. It is a given that he is the best player on his offensive line, but he’s one of the better players at his position in the state overall. Having faced him in week three of the season, there was game planning involved to scheme around him, and even still his presence was felt.

Following his visit, there hasn’t been a ton of talk about his plans. Being a prospect that isn’t super active and vocal on social media, it’s not out of the ordinary, but this is a recruitment worth following. If the Buckeyes are unable to make any progress with Seaton, surely the efforts with VanSickle will increase.

VanSickle is a three-star recruit, and the No. 61 interior offensive lineman as well as the No. 14 player out of Michigan, per the 247Sports Composite. At any rate, his senior film is worth watching:

VanSickle was one of three potential flip candidates in attendance for the Michigan State game that Ohio State will be working on trying to sway away from their current pledges, with the other two being Florida defensive line commit Amaris Williams and Miami wide receiver commit Chance Robinson.