Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Roddy Gayle, and Evan Mahaffey discuss 76-52 win over Merrimack

Following a 76-52 win over Merrimack, we spoke to Roddy Gayle, Evan Mahaffey, and head coach Chris Holtmann about what worked and what did not.

Gayle was asked about the multiple dunks he threw down, but also made a point to say that Holtmann and Jake Diebler “put him in positions where he was allowed to fail,” which has been crucially important in his development. Mahaffey talked about how Ohio State wanted to attack Merrimack’s zone, which included his ability to sit in the middle and open up the floor more for others.

Holtmann spoke afterwards and was exceedingly complimentary of Gayle, Devin Royal, and Felix Okpara, who started the game but only played 12 minutes. Holtmann said Merrimack’s big man made it hard on Okpara, and that Zed Key was “just the better option tonight.”

