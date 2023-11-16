Updated Heisman Trophy odds with two weeks remaining in the regular season

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy odds (Current // Preseason)

Marvin Harrison Jr. ( +475 // +2000)

+475 // +2000) Kyle McCord (+30000 // +2200)

With TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka no longer on the board, both having missed multiple weeks of action this season, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord are the last two Heisman Trophy hopefuls standing for Ohio State. Harrison Jr. is trying to become the rare wide receiver to win the award, and has done just about everything possible to do so with over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on the year, finishing seven games with over 100 yards and four of over 140 yards.

McCord is a super long shot at this point, as it would be nearly impossible for him to improve his own case without also improving Harrison Jr.’s. Still, it has been a good year statically for the Buckeye QB, throwing for nearly 2,700 yards with 20 TDs and four INTs through 10 games.

Overall Heisman Trophy Top 10:

Bo Nix - Oregon (+110)

- Oregon (+110) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+320)

- LSU (+320) Michael Penix - Washington (+380)

- Washington (+380) Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State (+475)

- Ohio State (+475) Carson Beck - Georgia (+4000)

- Georgia (+4000) Jalen Milroe - Alabama (+5000)

- Alabama (+5000) Jordan Travis - Florida State (+6000)

- Florida State (+6000) Blake Corum - Michigan (+10000)

- Michigan (+10000) Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma (+10000)

- Oklahoma (+10000) J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (+10000)

As things boil down here with just two games remaining in the regular season, it is really just a four-man race for the Heisman Trophy, with a massive drop-off after the top quartet of guys. Bo Nix is the current betting favorite, leading all of FBS with his 77.7 completion percentage while ranking second nationally in TD passes (29) to Jayden Daniels (30). Michael Penix is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to yardage, passing for over 3,500 yards — almost 300 more than the next-best — with still two games to play. Nix and Penix will get a chance to secure a signature Heisman moment when they almost certainly face off in the Pac-12 title game, while Daniels will not get that added data point with LSU out of the running in the SEC.

