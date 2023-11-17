Five-star corner, former Ohio product releases top schools list, in-state edge rusher to visit this weekend

In the 2024 recruiting class, Ohio State has landed arguably the best trio of cornerback commits in the country. Thanks to some major additions with Aaron Scott Jr., Bryce West, and Miles Lockhart, the Buckeyes have totally reloaded their defensive back room in this cycle, and will look to do so in the 2025 class as well.

Position coach Tim Walton looks to be off to a great start on that front thanks to the nation’s top cornerback in the class Devin Sanchez really feeling the Ohio State vibes. There’s a long ways to go with any top recruit, but if the momentum can stay on the Ohio State side, this 2025 class could be another strong haul for defensive backs.

On Thursday, another name the Buckeyes would love to have narrowed down his list to just 10 remaining schools. Five-star target Dorian Brew took to Twitter to release his latest recruiting update, and making the cut for the 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete included Texas, Florida State, TCU, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. The No. 21 player nationally, Brew is the fourth best corner in the class per the 247Sports Composite, and is no stranger to Ohio State’s coaches.

The Ohio native has since moved to Texas to finish his prep career, but growing up just over an hour from Columbus has Brew more than familiar with all that the Buckeyes have to offer. The move to Texas isn’t ideal for wanting to keep Brew close to campus during his last two years of high school, but in this case, the staff isn’t overly worried that he’s now now living in the Lone Star State in regard to their chances of winning out on his eventual decision.

Brew is going to be a guy the Buckeyes are in on until the very end, and if they are fortunate enough to land Sanchez on Jan. 6 when he makes his commitment public, the race to add at least one more elite playmaker next to him will be on. Surely Walton will continue being all over this recruitment, but for now, Ohio State is definitely in the mix.

NEWS: Elite 2025 CB Dorian Brew is down to Schools!



The 6’2 195 CB from Conroe, TX is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘25 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/m8FTdoIocY pic.twitter.com/2wlZjtdgQs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2023

Quick Hits

The last home game of the season for Ohio State, this Saturday versus Minnesota marks the last time the Buckeyes have a chance to host recruits for a game day visit. As it’s been seen all season long for home games, the coaches have been able to bring in elite talent from both a national stance and from right in Ohio as well. The Buckeyes will have several recruits on hand this weekend once against, and some from right in their own back yard.

Making the short trek Saturday, Upper Arlington product Cal Thrush has an unofficial visit set up with Ohio State. A 6-foot-4, 230 pound edge rusher, Thrush is currently a three-star recruit per 247Sports and holds three offers to his name. Cincinnati, Ball State, and Kent State have thrown their name into the mix, but Cal is looking for his recruitment to take off even further.

As for Ohio State, no staff does a better job recruiting their in-state players and with this visit scheduled, the coaches clearly have their eyes on him even if they haven’t offered. A solid senior film next season or a camp invite could take place before an offer is extended by the Buckeyes, or maybe it comes even sooner. Either way, Thrush will have a shot to speak with the staff and see where he stands as soon as Saturday.