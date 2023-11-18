OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Minnesota Golden Gopher

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
No disrespect to Minnesota, but Saturday’s game against the Golden Gophers is more about staying healthy ahead of the highly anticipated season finale in Ann Arbor next week than anything else. Of course, Ohio State still needs to win the game in order to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, but Ryan Day’s squad will be looking to get in, grab a victory and get out relatively unscathed as they try to clean up any remaining issues before The Game.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Podcasts
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Michigan’s victim mentality, Ohio State-Minnesota preview
- Silver Bullets: Michigan State rewind and Minnesota preview
- Bucketheads: Recapping the Texas A&M loss, and why it is okay not to panic yet
- Uncut: Chris Holtmann, Roddy Gayle, Evan Mahaffey discuss win over Merrimack
Previews
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 27.5-point favorites over Minnesota
- Week 12 Big Ten games
- Week 12 national games
- Updated Heisman Trophy odds with two weeks remaining in the regular season
Basketball
- No. 13 Ohio State women’s basketball hits another gear, defeats Boston College 88-66
- Moments that mattered: Ohio State’s slightly concerning win over Merrimack
- Lack of respect for Taylor Thierry’s shooting benefitting Ohio State women’s basketball
- Way-too-early level of concern for OSU men’s basketball
- What have we learned about the Ohio State men’s basketball team through three games?
- Karla Vreš’ moment for Ohio State women’s basketball
Recruiting
- Five-star corner releases top schools list, in-state edge rusher to visit this weekend
- Buckeyes have momentum with 2025 tight end, set to host nation’s top player in 2026
- Ohio State keeping tabs on Northwestern offensive line commit
- 2026 quarterback had a ‘great night’ on Ohio State visit
Other Columns
- Ohio State Wrestling: Buckeyes upset Hokies, blow the doors off some Fighting Scots
- Stock Market Report: Buckeyes dominate Michigan State, send Marv to New York
- Michigan showed flaws against Penn State, Ohio State is surging at the right time
- Breaking down Ohio State’s 38-3 win over Michigan State by the numbers
- ‘Hey Now, Hey Now’ — Did Ohio State’s win over MSU give you Lizzie McGuire vibes?
