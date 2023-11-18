Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-27.5) vs. Minnesota | over/under 50

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Today at 4:00 pm ET at the cathedral of college football known to the world as Ohio Stadium, the No. 2 and 10-0 Ohio State Buckeyes — coached by Ryan Day — will take on the 5-5 Minnesota Golden Gophers under the direction of the greatest boat rower in the history of the world P.J. Fleck.

This past Tuesday, the Buckeyes were jumped by the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs to be the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State now sits at No. 2.

The Buckeyes remain third in both the AP and Coaches polls with one first-place vote from the media and three from the coaches. Minnesota is not ranked.

The Gophers come into the game at 5-5 this season, their wins came against Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana, Iowa, and Michigan State. However, they are riding a two-game losing streak falling to Illinois and Purdue in consecutive Saturdays. If Fleck’s squad wants to become bowl-eligible, they will need to either beat the Buckeyes today or Luke Fickell’s Badgers in the season finale.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 41, Minnesota 10

Kyle McCord: 300 yards passing

TreVeyon Henderson: 1 touchdown on a 25+ yard touch

Marvin Harrison Jr: 3 touchdowns

