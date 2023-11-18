It is now officially Beat M*ch*g*n Week! Get the info you need on the juiciest game in rivalry history

Now that the clock has gone to zeros in Ohio State’s victory over Minnesota, that means that it is now officially “Beat M*ch*g*n Week”! It is time to purge all of the blue from your wardrobe, to put red Xs over every visible M on your social media profiles, and to remove the name Michigan from your vocabulary.

Despite all of the drama surrounding the Cheating Cheaters of Ann Arbor over the past month or so, for the second straight season, both the Buckeyes and the Mitten Men have made it through the first 11 games of their seasons undefeated and advanced to what is essentially a play-in game for the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium.

While there is an outside chance that the loser of The Game can still get a CFP bid, as Ohio State did in 2022, they would need a significant amount of help to make that happen.

Here are some quick facts to get you ready for the 2023 edition of The Game:

History

Though the Weasels own an all-time record in the rivalry of 60-51-6, since Woody Hayes took over the Buckeye program in 1951, they are 29-40-2. Furthermore, since Jim Tressel became the OSU coach in 2001, they are 4-17 in the series.

OSU is 51-49-4 against TTUN in Big Ten Conference games.

M*ch*g*n is 2-5 against Ohio State since Jim Harbaugh was named the Maize and Blue head coach.

Though the Fighting Ferrets won The Game in each of the last two seasons, we now know that those games are at least tainted and at most about to be vacated. In general, I think vacating games is silly; we all watched the contests and know what actually happened on the field, so pretending like the outcome was anything else for the record books is just dumb. However, in this case, I am willing to change my stance; not only because it is my alma mater’s most bitter rival, but because the Corn and Blue’s not-simply-alleged-but-actually-definitively-proven violations actually impacted on-field play. While I don’t believe that knowing Ohio State’s signs changed the outcome of the game, I acknowledge that the butterfly effect of winning games earlier in the seasons could have allowed players to avoid injuries or get more rest that, had they not been cheating, could have had some sort of substantive impact on The Game. So, one the NCAA eventually vacates those games, I am going to actively change all of those records listed above to recognize that OSU did not, in fact, lose those games.

What’s at Stake?

With the Mitten Men’s victory on Saturday over the Maryland Terrapins and the Buckeyes’ victory over Maryland, the winner of The Game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game and will be practically guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Depending on how things shake out, the loser could still be alive, but that would likely require Florida State to lose at some point, or some other form of chaos between now and Selection Sunday. So, in my opinion, I think it would just be better if Ohio State didn’t lose.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is currently the top candidate to win the Heisman Trophy as anything other than a quarterback according to odds-on favorite to win the Heisman trophy according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +475, while TTUN quarterback J.J. McCarthy has slipped to 10th at +10000. Obviously, a strong performance from Marv in a win still likely won’t seal the trophy, but if the QBs ahead of him (Bo Nix, +110; Jayden Daniels, +320; Michael Penix, +380) slip up, who knows what could happen.

at +475, while TTUN quarterback J.J. McCarthy has slipped to 10th at +10000. Obviously, a strong performance from Marv in a win still likely won’t seal the trophy, but if the QBs ahead of him (Bo Nix, +110; Jayden Daniels, +320; Michael Penix, +380) slip up, who knows what could happen. DraftKings currently has those Sign-Stealing Scoundrels as the betting favorite to win the national title at +215. Two-time defending champion Georgia is in second at +255. Ohio State is in fifth at +800, behind one-loss teams Alabama and Oregon.

Looking Ahead

The current forecast shows a high of 40° F on Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies in Ann Arbor. There is a 7% chance of precipitation with winds coming from the northwest at 9 mph.

I would imagine that both FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in that cesspool of scandal and cheating known as Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Big Ten Network’s “BTN Tailgate” might very well be on hand as well.

Be Prepared

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 noon ET Broadcast Details: FOX | Broadcast crew: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

