Instant Recap: It is officially the week of “The Game”

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

Justin Golba and Jordan Williams join up for the first time this season to talk about Ohio State defeating Minnesota 37-3.

There aren't too many things to take away from a game like this, so the recap podcast quickly transitioned to a Michigan preview podcast. What makes us feel good about the Buckeyes going into this one? What are our concerns going into Ann Arbor?

Also, they discuss Ryan Day and his coaching job thus far this season and the Buckeyes’ improvements on defense throughout the season.

