Bucketheads Podcast: We pick every single Ohio State men’s basketball game... kind of

For Episode 89 of “Bucketheads,” we are playing a game with Ohio State’s schedule. Connor and Justin will be drafting games they think Ohio State will win, and as the season goes on, if they indeed win those games, the person who drafted that game will either get one, two, or three points based on the difficulty of the game.

We also very briefly talk about the “secret” scrimmage against Clemson, and at the end, we preview the opening game against Oakland.

