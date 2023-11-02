Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Emma Shumate

The Ohio State women’s basketball team lost one player last year from its starting lineup. Not a bad year of turnover for most schools, but for the Buckeyes, the loss of guard Taylor Mikesell leaves an empty spot on the roster for distance shooting.

While all starters will be responsible for filling the void, someone off the bench has potential to surprise people. That could be guard Emma Shumate.

Name: Emma Shumate

Position: Guard

Class: Redshirt sophomore

High School: Newark High School (Newark, Ohio)

2022-23 Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.03 rpg, 0.5 apg, .240 FG%, .231 3FG%, .500 FT%

Last Season

Shumate came to the Buckeyes following one season with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Newark, Ohio guard who head coach Kevin McGuff initially recruited added Shumate via the transfer portal after one year south of the Buckeye state border.

Redshirted in her first season, Shumate came to Ohio State with four years of eligibility and family history surrounding the game of basketball. Raised by then Newark High School basketball coach J.R. Shumate, the guard came into a Buckeyes team that had a solidified starting lineup.

Off the bench, Shumate never made the impact some fans of local high school basketball expected. Known as a strong deep shooter, Shumate never had the time on the court to reinforce the stories. In 32 appearances, the guard averaged 11.3 minutes per game, going 12-for-52 from beyond the arc. Shumate’s scoring high was six, achieved twice at opposite ends of the regular season.

What to Expect

Shumate is a tall guard who’s known for her shooting stroke, even if last year’s limited minutes didn’t necessarily show it. During the season, McGuff referenced that he can see Shumate as someone hitting multiple three-point shots a game. Of the guard’s 31 appearances last season, Shumate hit two three-point shots in two games.

For the offensive struggle, one surprise area where the Buckeyes benefited from Shumate’s play was inside the paint. The 6-foot-1 guard with impressive wingspan used her long arms to swat down 27 blocks, which led everyone on the scarlet and gray.

Ohio State’s struggled in the paint defensively over the past two seasons. This year, with reinforcements joining the team in the paint, Shumate may be able to focus more on contributing on the offensive half of the court.

Prediction

With the abundance of upperclassmen guard depth, Shumate is a name to watch off the bench. Even then, it’ll be behind guard Rikki Harris, who’s the likely sixth player for the Buckeyes this season.

Shumate’s role this year could look a lot like Hevynne Bristow’s time with the Buckeyes before transferring to James Madison University in the summer. Last year, Bristow played around 15 minutes per game during the middle of the season, before losing minutes late in the year.

If Shumate’s shooting adjusts to the NCAA, those minutes are sure to rise.

Highlights

Of Shumate’s made shots, the most memorable came against rivals. On New Year’s Eve, 2022, Shumate sent the Buckeyes into halftime up three thanks to a buzzer beating three.

