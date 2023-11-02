Uncut Podcast: McGuff, Sheldon, McMahon on new season of Ohio State women’s basketball

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Monday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team held a public practice one week before the start of the 23-24 season. Before practice, head coach Kevin McGuff, forward Cotie McMahon, and guard Jacy Sheldon spoke with the media.

Coach McGuff talked about the upcoming game against USC, how he thinks this Buckeyes team could be special, and how they aren’t close to where they could be right now. Also, the scarlet and gray’s leader named Rebeka Mikulášiková the starting forward following the end of the 22-23 season where the Slovakian graduate senior lost her starting role at the end of the season.

McMahon talks about going into her sophomore season with a lot more preseason accolades following a breakout second half of her freshman season. The forward also talks about her growing role as a leader on the team, playing alongside people that she’ll play against Monday against USC, and what she’s worked on in the offseason to make her a better basketball player.

For Sheldon, the guard discussed how she doesn’t think much about this being her final season, or at least tries not to. She also talks about the growing relationship between her and shooting guard Celeste Taylor and more.

