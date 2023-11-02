Get your limited edition Stroud, Smith-Njigba Mini Bighead bobbleheads

While Saturdays might be all about college football, that doesn’t mean that you have to stop rooting for the Buckeyes on Sundays. Our friends at Foco are helping you do just that with two Mini Bigheads of former Buckeyes who are now setting the NFL on fire during their rookie seasons; the Houston Texans’ record-breaking quarterback C.J. Stroud and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Bigheads are similar to standard bobbleheads but come with an even larger head for you to bobble with. The mini version scales them down, but keeps all of the meticulous detail that you expect, and it means that they are far cheaper than their larger counterparts. Each OSU Mini Bighead is available for just $35! Both C.J. and JSN are decked out in scarlet and grey and stand atop an Ohio State base with their names displayed in front and the school’s logo in multiple places.

There are only 144 individually numbered units available for preorder, so don’t miss your opportunity to get one of these before they are gone.

FOCO has been killing it with Ohio State bobbleheads over the past year. Just last month, they released a very cool Brutus bobblehead with a hidden version of The Horseshoe. This fall they’ve also released 15 different sport-specific Brutus bobbleheads. Earlier this month, they introduced Snoopy and Charlie Brown Buckeye bobblehead, and in August, they introduced a Brutus training camp bobblehead and for Memorial Day, the company released an “I Want You” Uncle Sam-inspired Brutus bobblehead. Those followed the NFL Draft, when FOCO released figures to celebrate the selections of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Then, last fall, they released an absolute must-have Brutus “Then and Now” bobblehead featuring the current and original versions of everybody’s favorite poisonous nut!

And in October 2022, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, last summer, FOCO released a very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the final unofficial season before college football than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.

And, if actually care about teams other than Ohio State, FOCO has some other college team Peanut options that you might be interested in as well.

If for some reason you think you might need one of these for another school, I guess you can find the right one here.