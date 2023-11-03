Rutgers joined The Big Ten in 2014, and has been one of the conference’s doormat programs during that time frame. While I recognize how harsh that statement reads, here are some simple facts that I can share with all of you...

The lowest point total Ohio State has scored when on the road at Rutgers was in 2015, when Ohio State defeated Rutgers, 49-7. Every other trip to New Jersey has seen Ohio State score at least 52 points or more against the Scarlet Knights.

If Ohio State defeats Rutgers, as most are expecting, it will mark the 10th consecutive win over an opponent. This will mark the first time in program history that Ohio State will have defeated an opponent 10-straight times.

Now that I have lulled you all into a false sense of confidence, here is the reality about this game against Rutgers this season — the Scarlet Knights are no longer a pushover. Yes, Ohio State is a heavy favorite, and the Buckeyes should get that 10th consecutive win that I wrote about up above, but Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has slowly and methodically been making the Scarlet Knights a tougher and better team, and already has Rutgers in bowl contention with a 6-2 record.

Below are Three Things To Watch at Rutgers, when the game kicks off on CBS at 12pm ET from SHI Stadium...

The Rutgers running game versus the Ohio State defense

As noted up above, Rutgers has improved, and while not an explosive offense by any stretch, the Scarlet Knights have a strong running game that allows them to control the clock and wear down their opposition. Key players to watch from Rutgers are RB Kyle Monangai and QB Gavin Wimsatt. Both have averaged better than five yards a carry, both have long runs of better than 50 yards, and both have scored seven touchdowns on the ground.

If Ohio State can truly make Rutgers one-dimensional, forcing Wimsatt to throw more out of necessity than by design, than Ohio State will be in good shape. Keeping Rutgers to 2nd and long, or 3rd and long, will be a good sign for Ohio State defensively. Along those lines, a key player I will be looking and listening for will be Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. Williams can be effective at clamping down on the Rutgers running game, while also helping to collapse the offensive line pocket for Gavin Wimsatt on passing downs.

2. Will Emeka Egbuka return to play for this game?

Egbuka has been withheld from game action ever since he sustained an ankle injury, and according to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Egbuka should be good to go at Rutgers. While Marvin Harrison Jr. has demonstrated his worthiness for the Heisman Trophy, it would not surprise me if Greg Schiano has his defense double-team Harrison to try and limit the star wideout’s effectiveness.

A healthy Egbuka would give Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord another viable option in the passing game, and could make the Scarlet Knights pay if they tried to cover Egbuka with only single coverage. Plus, it would be good for Ohio State if Egbuka can knock off some of the rust after missing the last few games.

3. Look for Rutgers to pull out all of the stops

Greg Schiano is not going to hold anything back in this game against Ohio State, knowing that the Scarlet Knights have improved but the talent gap between the programs is still considerable. Onside kicks, fake punts, trick plays — any and all of these are things Ohio State needs to be concerned about from Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights will need to do these type of things to keep drives going against the Buckeyes.

For embattled Ohio State special teams coach Parker Fleming, making sure his units look prepared will be something to keep eyes and ears open for during the game.

On the latest Silver Bullets Podcast, Michael Citro and I have come to the agreement that this 2023 Ohio State offense is not going to be as explosive as Ohio State fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the Ryan Day era. The running game has not emerged as strongly as the Buckeyes need, and the season-ending injury to Miyan Williams only has added to the offense’s challenges.

Look for Rutgers to try and limit the Ohio State offense from making any big plays, and this game may be more of a grind it out type affair. Ohio State will win, but this game will not feel truly decided until the 4th quarter, not the 1st quarter like Ohio State fans have grown used to against Rutgers in previous seasons.

I have it Ohio State 31, Rutgers 14.