Four Storylines: No. 7 Ohio State women’s basketball season opener vs. No. 21 USC

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is on its way to Las Vegas, Nevada. On the other end of its trip is a matchup against the USC Trojans for the first game of the 23-24 regular season. It's a matchup that starts to tell the story of who the scarlet and gray are going to be this year, highlight new names, and face a Trojan side full of potential.

Ohio State Offense

Of the Buckeyes' 34 games in the 2022-23 season, two players led Ohio State in scoring across 20 contests; in eight of those games, it was graduate senior — and now pro basketball player — Taylor Mikesell. The Northeast Ohioan led the team in points, average points per game, and three-point shooting, playing an even stronger role than her senior season in scarlet and gray.

Mikesell’s 116 shots from beyond the arc had no close second, with forward Rebeka Mikulášiková hitting 41. Entering Monday, there’s no like-for-like match on the current 15-player Buckeyes roster who can fill those enormous shoes. While others will need to help fill that hole, Ohio State still has a player who led the team in scoring in more games than anyone else: Forward Cotie McMahon.

While McMahon isn’t going to fill the deep shooting need herself, the forward entering her second NCAA season came on strong at the end of last season. McMahon averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in seven postseason games. Of those, two ended in double-doubles for the freshman.

Against USC, McMahon has her first chance to continue her upward trend. This offseason, McMahon’s worked on improving her shooting, but it won’t all be on her. The Buckeyes return guard/forward Taylor Thierry and guard Jacy Sheldon. Including Mikulášiková, the four returning starters have chemistry that will give the Buckeyes an advantage but how will it look without the locked-in shooting of Mikesell?

Steal Sisters

The old adage of “the best offense is a good defense” fits the Buckeyes well. Everyone in the nation knows about the team’s havoc-inducing full-court press but head coach Kevin McGuff’s focus entering this year is on half-court defense.

Ohio State had issues in the postseason, especially against the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies while playing in the half-court. Enter new transfer guard Celeste Taylor. While there will be questions about how she fits into the Buckeyes’ offense, there's no question about the defense she brings.

Taylor is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and was eighth in the nation in defensive rating, allowing 72.7 points on every 100 offensive possessions. The athletic and smart guard stays with players on offense, gets her hands in the face of the opponent, and limits player effectiveness. Combine that with graduate senior guard Sheldon and it’s a dangerous combination.

Like Taylor, Sheldon doesn’t relent on defense in the full or half-court. Although Sheldon excelled in grabbing steals and forcing mistakes in the full-court variety, the guard can play like Taylor when the court shrinks and Ohio State can’t solely rely on running and getting into lanes in the press.

Playing USC is the first time these two will play together in a game that matters, following a preseason of practice and closed-door scrimmages. There’s always a learning curve but two years ago, Sheldon and Mikesell were in a similar position, thrust into a new starting combination and it thrived offensively relatively early. That same thing can be true for Taylor and Sheldon on the defensive side of the ball.

While the “splash sisters” of Sheldon and Mikesell are now a thing of the past, enter the era of the “steal sisters.”

Paint Presence

Something the Buckeyes need to contend with is forward Rayah Marshall. Averaging 12.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, Marshall causes issues in the paint, something that Ohio State hasn’t done well against over the past two seasons. Monday is a chance for another new transfer to show their effectiveness.

Former Michigan State Spartan and new Buckeye graduate senior Taiyier Parks brings something new to this group. Parks will likely have minutes on Monday to slow down Marshall. It’s because she brings a different look than likely starting forward Mikulášiková.

While Mikulášiková can shoot for three and spread the defense, Parks is a strong physical presence making life in the paint hard. It surfaces in defensive stops in the post and increased rebounding, both something to expect with the Ohioan Parks.

Marshall is a heck of a way for Parks to get introduced to a new team in real game minutes. Stopping her will be next to impossible, but slowing her down can happen. When Ohio State performed well against notable post players last season, it mostly came by getting them into foul trouble, taking the onus off Parks alone.

The more the Buckeyes attack the basket, the more chances for whistles and getting Marshall to the bench. The additional focus on half-court defense is another piece to watch in terms of trying to neutralize the USC forward.

Freshman Introduction

Another piece of the USC team to watch for, and is likely a talking point that’ll arise on the live broadcast, is freshman Judea “Juju” Watkins.

The 6-foot-2 guard enters her first year as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. While the recruiting is over and games will dictate the accuracy of the rating, Watkins has the power, speed, and drive that makes her a name to watch in the NCAA.

Monday is Watkins’ introduction to college basketball and will Ohio State be able to match the guard and give her a less-than-neighborly welcome. That will fall onto the shoulders of the Buckeyes guards. Sheldon and Taylor have the defensive chops but a good name to watch on Watkins is Thierry.

The sophomore Thierry is better matched against Watkins, who can stack up to the guard’s size. Also, Thierry anticipates passes and movement well. Plus, her athletic ability can’t be matched on the court. Regardless of whether it's Thierry or her fellow guards Sheldon and Taylor, Monday could be a moment for all fans who watch and say that they saw the start of Watkins’ career. It’s Ohio State’s hope that it isn’t a historic game to remember for the freshman and USC.