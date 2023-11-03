Five-star CB Devin Sanchez receives Crystal Ball to Ohio State, Tony Alford builds positive momentum

One could make the argument for any position on the defensive side of the ball for being the most important, but when Ohio State’s defense has looked its best, it’s been in large part because of the defensive secondary holding their own. Whether it’s this season or in the past, Ohio State’s cornerback and safety play has allowed them to take major steps of improvement. While a ton of that success comes from development, it also comes from recruiting elite talents to take those spots on the field.

Right now the Buckeyes have a great secondary, and thanks to some major wins in the 2024 cycle, the position group will be reloading rather than rebuilding. Knowing continued success is going to be needed on the recruiting front, both Tim Walton and Perry Eliano are all over it in the 2025 class, looking to go back-to-back with recruiting classes that boast some of the nation’s best players. Right now, there’s some serious momentum in the 2025 cycle, and Thursday was another step in the right direction for Ohio State to land the top cornerback in the nation.

Texas native Devin Sanchez is the No. six player nationally and the top cornerback in 2025 per the 247Sports Composite. A 6-foot-2, 175 pound athlete, Sanchez has long been the apple of any major program’s eye when it comes to defensive back recruiting, and an offer list of over 30 schools shows just how coveted he is. With programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, and a ton of others all vying for his services, it’s starting to take shape at least for now who Sanchez is really considering.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, things are trending their way. Making it to campus for the Penn State contest just last month, Sanchez came away from his visit more than just impressed with Ohio State. Certainly the environment plays a role in that, but more importantly is the play of the secondary. In that game and the others this season, Devin has to be pleased with the level of play and development being seen. So much so that after his departure from Columbus, thoughts were the Buckeyes had put themselves in a great spot, and that continues to be the case.

While it’s not everything, on Thursday Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong placed his Crystal Ball prediction for Sanchez in favor of Ohio State, and when it comes from him, that means something. There’s still plenty of work to do in this case, but with the feelings between Sanchez and the Buckeyes the way they are right now, Ohio State has the lead in this recruitment, and this typically works out for the coaches who try and lock it up early and often.

If you follow Ohio State recruiting at all, you would probably know by now that there’s some rumors swirling current Buckeye commit Jordan Lyle and the potential for him to flip his commitment status. Lyle has been the subject of several conversations, and the theme has been a worry that he would end up staying closer to home and picking Miami. While that’s still certainly an option for the No. 147 player nationally and 13th best running back per the 247Sports Composite, the coaching staff would love to keep him in the fold.

Maybe it’s an entirely different subject matter, but yesterday position coach Tony Alford took to his Twitter account and shared a rather cryptic message that could be made out in a couple of ways. Trying to piece together what it could mean, the closest thing that comes to mind is the situation with the aforementioned Lyle who may have been wavering in his commitment. If so, clearly Alford is doing what he can to calm the waters between the two parties and keep his pledge to Ohio State.

At any rate, with the early signing period quickly approaching, the Buckeyes and their second-ranked class will look to put the finishing touches on some few remaining open spots, but also keep a guy like Lyle locked in and run off the other suitors, mainly Miami.